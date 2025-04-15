Not So Fast! Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Chris Evans Dating Rumors: ‘Literally Nothing Ever Happened’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 57 seconds ago

The Laguna Beach alum firmly denied any romantic involvement with Chris Evans, stating, “I never dated Chris Evans. Never, ever, ever, ever. Didn’t even go on one date. Literally nothing ever happened.”

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight about some rumors surrounding her dating life.

During Tuesday’s episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum addressed speculation that she dated Chris Evans.

Advertisement

Cavallari claimed that the years-long rumors started because she and the Captain America ran in a similar circle.

“We were at an event one night and there was a group of us there,” Cavallari recalled. “We saw each other socially.”

But, the reality TV star insisted that she “never” dated Evans.

“Never, ever, ever, ever. Didn’t even go on one date,” she maintained. “Literally nothing ever happened.”

Advertisement

Cavallari also requested media outlets remove Evans from her “dating portfolio, thank you very much.”

Evans, who is married to Alba Baptista, has yet to publicly respond to Cavallari’s comments.

Elsewhere during Tuesday’s episode, Cavallari also put the kibosh on rumblings that she dated her Hills co-star, Justin Bobby Brescia, telling listeners for the “thousandth time” that she did not date the show’s resident bad boy, despite rumors of a romance between the pair.

“Not one time did I see him outside of filming,” Cavallari clarified. “I think the one time I kissed him was literally when they asked me to kiss him on camera.”

Advertisement

“I was getting paid like I would a scripted show. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that,'” she explained.

Fans of the MTV reality series will recall that Brescia dated their co-star, Audrina Patridge, off and on from 2007 to 2010.

Speaking about the reported love triangle in a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Patridge claimed that Brescia “worked with the show to manufacture a relationship with Kristin to keep him in the public eye.”

“There really wasn’t much for me to say to her. I was finished with Justin,” Patridge said at the time. “I really didn’t care if Kristin and Justin were hanging out. Especially because I knew it was just for the show.”

Advertisement

The dating discourse comes after Cavallari, who shares three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler, spilled on her love life in another recent episode of the podcast, telling her listeners that she had a brief romance with retired NHL player Nate Thompson.

Read more about their “deep fling” here.

via: TooFab