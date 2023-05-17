Not So Fast: Halle Bailey Speaks on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey and rapper DDG are still going strong.

While promoting her upcoming film, ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Halle spoke about both her on-screen love and her real-life love story.

“I truly think this movie does a wonderful job of telling the story of what it means to nourish and honor true love and genuine friendship,” says Halle.

In the new film, “You get to see the backstories of both Ariel and Eric and dive deep into both of their brains a little bit more. They go on this whimsical journey of finding love with each other.”

When asked whether her boyfriend, rapper Darryl “DDG” Grandberry Jr., has the makings of a real Prince Charming (or Prince Eric, for that matter), Halle attempted to deflect before answering, “People love to talk about this. Yeah. I would say that.”

She added, “I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” she says. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

Halle says, “I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life. I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. …It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience.”

In recent days, rumors have been swirling that Halle and DDG have broken up — but we’re not so sure about that.