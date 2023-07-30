Not So Fast: Tristan Thompson’s Brother Denies Accusing Khloé Kardashian of Using Mom’s Death as ‘Storyline’

Tristan Thompson‘s brother Dishawn is clearing the air after fans thought that he was insulting Khloe Kardashian over the death of their mother.

via: Page Six

Dishawn is backtracking after he seemingly accused Khloé Kardashian and her family of using his mom Andrea Thompson’s death as a “storyline” for their reality show.

“Y’all chill out that wasn’t towards Khloe or her family,” Dishawn Thompson, 28, wrote via his Instagram Stories Friday. “Khloe been a real one toward myself and my bros from day1.”

“i wouldn’t try to bash a female down ever and especially on social media,” he added. “Please don’t speak for me.”

Dishawn’s denial comes one day after he originally posted on his Instagram Story that someone was using “death for a storyline.”

In a second post, the aspiring rapper wrote, “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie.”

While Dishawn never mentioned anyone by name, his remarks came hours after Kardashian, 39, and her family talked about Andrea’s tragic death on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

“Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world,” Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, 42, explained in the Hulu show.

“So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there.”

Khloé — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Tristan — also revealed how she assisted the NBA star, 32, after his mom’s passing.

The Good American founder explained that she stepped in as a “support system” for her ex by cleaning Andrea’s apartment, turning off her phone and credit cards and figuring out her life insurance policy.

Khloé said that she also arranged to bring the pro baller’s youngest brother, Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, to Los Angeles so that he could live with his big brother.

Tristan, who is the oldest of four, was named Amari’s legal guardian after Andrea’s death.

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” Khloé said in the episode.