Not Again, 'BMF' Star Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. Arrested This Time Over a Gun

Back in May, Lil Meech, the BMF actor and son of Big Meech, has been arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

That case was tossed after the accusers decided they were done pursuing it.

TMZ is reporting that Lil Meech was at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday when security discovered a firearm in his luggage.

Deputies from the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and arrested the actor.

Sources tell TMZ that is was a Glock 19 9mm it wasn’t loaded, but cops also found a 15-round magazine. Lil Meech did not have a carry permit.

Lil Meech Meech was transported and booked for introducing a firearm into the sterile area of the airport which is a felony.