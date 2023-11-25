North West Tells Aunt Kendall Jenner That Kim Kardashian Lied to Her About Her Met Gala Look [Video]

North West snitched on mom Kim Kardashian.

In this week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Kendall recalled a moment where North ran Kim’s true feelings about her Met Gala look back to her.

While Kim told Kendall she liked her look, North let Kendall know that her mom was lying.

Kim spoke to her daughter after she spilled her secret, saying, “By the way, North, you need to have some, like, loyalty. When mommy talks s-it about people, you cannot go tell them.”

“Why would you tell auntie Kendall I hated her outfit,” she asked, adding that you can be honest but still be “having your mama’s back.”

You know kids — they’ll tell ALL your business. Watch the moment below.

North was NOT in the wrong ??? pic.twitter.com/ewgAEcBivP — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) November 23, 2023