North West Says She Wants To Take Over Yeezy And SKIMS One Day [Photo]

At just 10 years old, North West did her first interview for i-D magazine.

via: Rap-Up

During the LA native’s conversation with the publication, North spoke about her favorite outfit, painting, and other hobbies, to name a few topics.

Toward the end of the feature, North was asked what she wants to be as she grows older. The young public figure replied, “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

She added, “When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

Kanye’s Yeezy line officially launched in 2015 after the rapper partnered with Adidas. It spawned an array of sneakers like the Boost 750 and Foam Runner silhouette. The pair also released a number of apparel items before cutting ties in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s SKIMS was founded in 2019 with Jens Grede. According to The New York Times, the shapewear brand is valued at a whopping $4 billion after expanding into loungewear and swimwear. Kanye was previously revealed to be the label’s “ghost creative director” and designer of its original logo.

Elsewhere in the conversation with i-D, North mentioned that her favorite song at the moment was Kanye’s “Through The Wire.” Released in 2003, the RIAA-certified platinum record appeared on the Chicago native’s The College Dropout the following year.