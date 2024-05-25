North West Performs ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’ as Young Simba During The Lion King Live Concert | lovebscott.com

North West is taking to the stage in The Lion King!

On Friday (May 24), the 10-year-old daughter of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Kim Kardashian took the stage at the famed Los Angeles venue to sing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” in celebration of the animated film’s upcoming 30th anniversary.

The first of the two-night Lion King concert event also featured Broadway star Heather Headley and Grammy-winning Lebo M, along with franchise originals Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons and Nathan Lane, as well as special guest Jennifer Hudson.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, which is also being held on Saturday (May 25), is being filmed for a Disney+ original special set to debut at a later date.

The audience members cheering on North included her famous parents; siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm; grandmother Kris Jenner; aunt Kourtney Kardashian and uncle Travis Barker.

The live event featured a full orchestra performing Hans Zimmer’s rousing Oscar-winning musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks. The show featured the beloved songs written by Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice, including the Oscar-winning “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Circle Of Life” and “Hakuna Matata.”

North made her music debut in 2015 with a cameo in father Kanye’s “Only One” video and then popped up with a verse on her dad’s “Talking/Over Again” from Ye’s collab album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1. In March, she teased her upcoming debut album, Elementary School Dropout, whose release date has not yet been announced.

North West performed as a special guest tonight at Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary: A Live-to-Film Concert Event heres her singing "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at The Hollywood Bowl in LA pic.twitter.com/TP30tXlLO3 — The Truth. (@TopbreeshTV) May 25, 2024

via: Billboard