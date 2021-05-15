North Carolina Brothers Awarded $75M in Federal Civil Rights Case

Jury deliberations only took five hours. They each were given $31 million dollars with $1 million representing each year the two spent in prison.

Throughout their prison time, both McCollum and Brown claimed that they were coerced into their confession as authorities took advantage of their intellectual disability. Both of their IQ scores were somewhere in the 50s at the time. They insisted that they did not understand the signed confessions at the time of their signing.

In addition to the $62 million awarded to the duo, an additionally $13 million was given in punitive damages in part due to a settlement with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that gave McCollum and Brown another $9 million according to The News & Observer

“Coerced confessions can never be the basis for probable cause,” said Des Hogan, one of the attorneys for the pair.

According to arguments made in court, the brothers endured more than any arguably should. While sitting on death row, McCollum watched from his cell as 42 inmates before him were executed while on death row. The trauma stemming from that led to an unsuccessful suicide attempt.