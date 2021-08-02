Normani Reveals Her Mother Completed Her Last Round of Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: 'GLORY!'

Normani’s mother, Andrea Hamilton, has completed chemotherapy treatment for her second diagnosis with breast cancer.

“??MY MOM JUST HAD HER FINAL ROUND OF RADIATION. GLORY!!!!!” Normani announced on Twitter.

via People:

Her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui excitedly responded, “THANK YOU GOD!!!! love y’all so much!!!! Sending mama Dre so much love!!”

Back in October 2020, Normani revealed that her mother’s breast cancer had returned 19 years after she first battled the illness.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me ?? I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho,” Hamilton wrote alongside a photo of a rosary.

“We got this mommy,” Normani wrote, reposting the story.

Just last month, Normani’s she spoke about what it was like to work on “Wild Side” with Cardi B as her mother continued cancer treatment.

“This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Normani said in an interview with Power 106 that aired on July 16. “For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest. Even just being on FaceTime with her as she’s going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.”

“This was the second time that she had to go through cancer. The first time I was four. So for it to happen all over again, in such a pivotal and heightened moment for my career… there’s so many moments I was like, ‘I need to be at home’ and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her,” the former Fifth Harmony member said.

Normani’s mom, however, motivated her to continue working and assured her that she was “gonna be fine.”

“‘What I need you to do is focus. I need you to be Normani. I need you to be the best version of yourself,'” the singer recalled her mother telling her. “‘I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact.’

Normani has served as a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society for several years.

The “Motivation” singer previously opened up about her family strugglingthrough her mother’s diagnosis with breast cancer, which affects 1 in eight women in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives,” Normani said during a joint interview with Hamilton for Paper magazine in October 2018. “At the time I was very young. It’s hard for anyone to be able to comprehend that one of their loved ones is that ill and could possibly not be with them anymore, but being a five-year-old trying to understand that was even more difficult. It hurt me to know that it hurt her.”

Hamilton similarly said, “That was one of the hardest times of my life—to not just go through what I was going through but to have my child feel fearful about what was happening.”

“The experience definitely brought us even closer as a family. At the end of the day, we stayed strong for each other as a family and the only thing I can really say is that God kept us strong,” Normani told the outlet. “I wouldn’t be the same person and I probably wouldn’t even be in the position that I’m in, so it’s really beautiful to have her be here and witness all these beautiful things. I can’t imagine doing life without her. Having her here just wasn’t an option.”

We’re happy to hear it!