Normani And DK Metcalf Pack On PDAs As They Go Instagram Official [Photo]

For nearly a year, rumors have circulated online alleging that Normani and DK Metcalf were an item. But now, thanks to the “Candy Paint” singer’s latest posts in her Instagram Stories, it has finally been confirmed.

via: AceShowbiz

The former Fifth Harmony member and the Seattle Seahawks player made their romance Instagram official by sharing a PDA-filled photo on their respective Stories.

The snap, which was posted on Saturday, July 15, showed the football wide receiver planting a soft kiss on the singer’s cheek. The musician, for her part, brightly smiled as she embraced his arm.

Normani looked stunning in the photo as she wore a black sleeveless dress. Her boyfriend, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic suit.

Romance rumors between Normani and DK first emerged in June 2022. At that time, the pair were photographed having a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. They reportedly arrived at the Los Angeles eatery separately but left together in the same car.

In pictures surfacing online, the twosome were seen walking close to each other, but they showed no PDA. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant appeared to be a bit shy as she held back her smile and tried to cover her face with her hand when paparazzi took their pictures.

Later in December, Normani and DK were caught having a flirty interaction on Instagram after the latter shared a photo dump on the platform. The pictures that the athlete posted on his page were full of selfies. However, one picture stood out among others as it saw him FaceTiming with the “Work From Home” singer.

He could be seen looking down at his camera after the singer rejected his call. Above his head, it was written, “Normani, FaceTime unavailable.” While her contact picture is small, the singer could be seen resting in bed in the snap.

Normani, meanwhile, only fueled the romance speculations with her comment. “Now I know you don’t have me up here in my head scarf,” so she wrote.