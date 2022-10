Are Monique and Chris Samuels separating?

On Sunday, it was reported via People Magazine that the former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ couple were separating after 10 years of marriage.

In a new Instagram Story shared Sunday evening, Monique and Chris appear to dismiss the report — with Monique flashing her wedding ring as they both laugh.

Neither Monique nor Chris speak on People’s report directly, but it can be easily assumed that the video is a direct response to the headline-making news.