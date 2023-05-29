NLE Choppa Says His Daughter Saved Him From Suicidal Thoughts [Video]

NLE Choppa has credited his daughter for saving him from suicidal thoughts.

via: HotNewHipHop

He reflected on his relationship with his “angel” during a post on Instagram, Saturday. Clover was born in June 2020.

“This is my ‘ANGEL,’” he wrote. “Clover Literally Changed My Life, The Reason My Spiritual Awakening Happened Cause I Knew Longevity In My Life Was Needed To Be In Yours. So Thank You Clover For Maturing Me Faster Than Anything That’s Ever Happened To Me In LIFE.”

From there, he continued: “You Are The Reason I Want Better, You Are The Reason I Love, You Are The Reason I LIVE. Before You Was Here I Was Contemplating Suicide, When I Found Out You Were Conceiving You Gave Me Something To Not Only Look Forward To, But Something To Live For! Thank You For Saving My Life My Little Goddess, IM FOREVER IN DEBT TO YOU, I Owe It All To You. Your The Reason I’m Still Here. SHE TURNS 3 NEXT MONTH.”

Just months before Clover was born, NLE Choppa posted concerning messages about suicide on social media. “Imma Kill Myself The Last Day Of December 2020 Y’all Better Enjoy Me While Y’all Can,” he wrote at the time. “My Music Gone Live For Me Imma Be With Y’all. I Promise… My Music Gone Let You Know Every Thing You Need To Know, love y’all.”