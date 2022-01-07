NLE Choppa Addresses Rumor He Landed in Hospital for Drinking Breast Milk

NLE Choppa took to social media to address a rather wild rumor that involves him and breast milk.

via Complex:

Earlier this week, a headline surfaced that claimed the 19-year-old Memphis rapper had been hospitalized for drinking breast milk. “If you believe this you just slow,” NLE Choppa wrote. “Stop texting me ‘are you ok’.”

The rumor arrives as NLE Choppa prepares to release his second studio album, Me vs. Me, set to drop later this month. The project is expected to include the previously released singles “Jumpin” and “I.Y.B.” Me vs. Me will serve as the official follow-up to his debut studio album Top Shotta, which came in August of 2020.

Choppa spoke about his forthcoming LP during a recent interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, revealing that Me vs. Me is made up of both newer material and older, unreleased tracks “so that people can see the growth that I’ve shown musically.” He added, “At the same time, I’m still speaking on the same topics of what my core fans like to hear from me.”

It’s certainly not the wildest internet rumor to circulate about a rapper.

If you believe this you just slow. Stop texting me “are you ok” pic.twitter.com/caSKhL87qi — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 6, 2022