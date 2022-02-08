Niecy Nash to Star in ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Series at ABC

Now that ‘Claws’ has come to an end, Niecy Nash is taking her talents on over to ABC to star in a new spinoff of the network’s hit show, ‘The Rookie.’

via THR:

The network on Tuesday announced plans for a potential spinoff series starring Niecy Nash. The Claws alum will guest star in a two-episode arc as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The episodes will serve as a backdoor pilot as the Disney-owned network looks to launch a new franchise out of the fourth-year Nathan Fillion cop drama.

Nash will play Simone Clark, who is described as the living embodiment of a dream deferred. In the episodes, her trainee will unite with LAPD officer John Nolan (Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI who enlist Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Airdates for the episodes have not yet been determined.

“I’m so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water,” Nash said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday. “The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

The potential Rookie spinoff arrives as ABC, under network topper Craig Erwich, is looking to broaden out its franchises. The network currently has stalwart Grey’s Anatomy with firefighter offshoot Station 19 (both renewed for next season). Meanwhile, Black-ish — which has produced Freeform spinoff Grown-ish and since-canceled ABC offshoot Mixed-ish — is ending this season with plans for the previously announced Old-ish seemingly stalled though there have been talks of the spinoff moving to Erwich-led Hulu. Elsewhere, The Goldbergs is showing its age and has already produced the since-canceled spinoff Schooled.

Franchises remain a major piece of the broadcast puzzle. NBC has three Chicago and Law & Order shows; Fox has a pair of 911 procedurals; and CBS has multiple FBI and NCIS shows with the revival of CSI also in the works. The latter franchise has produced multiple offshoots over the years. Over at The CW, the network has the connected DC universe, a pair of All American shows as well as an upcoming Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift. The network’s pilot roster also includes a Supernatural prequel and Walker spinoff.

Shoutout to Niecy for securing another check! We love to see Black women working in Hollywood.