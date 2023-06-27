Nicole Scherzinger Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Thom Evans

Former Pussycat Dolls lead (and mostly only) Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Thom Evans.

via Page Six:

The newly betrothed couple announced the happy news Tuesday via Instagram alongside two photos from their beautiful beachside proposal, which took place during a trip to Scherzinger’s home in Hawaii.

“I said yes ???,” the singer-dancer captioned her post, while the former rugby player captioned his, “My Ever After ???.”

The first picture showed Evans, 38, kneeling in the sand while presenting a shocked Scherzinger, 44, with a gorgeous diamond ring. She covered her face with her hands as she took in the special moment.

The second shot captured the physically fit twosome smiling and embracing after agreeing to get hitched.

“Nicole and Thom have been talking about their future together for a while,” an insider tells Page Six exclusively. “She is so excited it is finally becoming a reality. She’s on cloud nine.”

Congrats to the pair!

