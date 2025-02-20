Nicolas Cage’s Ex Sues Their Son Weston for Assault, Plus Actor for Enabling Alleged Attack

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Nicolas Cage is being sued by his ex nearly a year after their adult son allegedly physically attacked her.

Christina Fulton’s lawsuit accuses the actor of enabling their son Weston Coppola Cage’s “reckless” behavior, culminating in a July 2024 assault with a deadly weapon arrest

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County and first obtained by People, accuses Cage of negligence in concern to the care of their 33-year-old son Weston, who in July 2024 was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident where he “brutally assaulted” Fulton, his mother.

Fulton’s lawsuit also accuses Cage of enabling Weston’s “reckless” behavior, including bailing Weston out of jail on numerous occasions and drinking alcohol with their son “despite knowing his substance abuse history. Fulton also blamed Cage for not obtaining the “necessary psychiatric” help Weston requires.

“Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals,” states the lawsuit. “Nicolas has been aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others.”

The lawsuit, which also names Weston as a plaintiff, claims that Fulton suffered “severe and life threatening injuries” from her son’s alleged attack, including a concussion, an eye injury, dental trauma, and PTSD. Following the assault, Fulton, an actress, also had to drop out of a Netflix series as well as promotional events related to her brand Cyclish.

It’s unclear how much Fulton is seeking in damages in the lawsuit, which accuses Nicolas of negligent supervision and negligent undertaking and Weston of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

