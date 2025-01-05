Home > NEWS

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Responds to Assault Lawsuit

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Not so fast, Nicki Minaj’s team slams the recently filed assault and battery lawsuit.

In a statement shared with TMZ, Minaj’s lawyer Judd Burstein slammed the allegations while questioning the validity of the supposed filing. “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty,” he said. “Therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

The original report claimed, Brandon Garrett, submitted the paperwork outlining the alleged grievances with Minaj (real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty), which stemmed from his time working on Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Garrett’s claims that when the tour made a stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on April 20, 2024, Minaj confronted him about his “job responsibilities” which alleged ended in her screaming at him then “striking him on the right side of his face with an open hand” and later his right wrist.

Advertisement

After the supposed incident Minaj’s security team denied him access to the tour bus which was headed to their next performance in Chicago. He claims he was then left stranded in Detroit. Garrett is seeking undisclosed damages for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Social Media Influencer Carol Acosta Tragically Chokes and Dies During Dinner with Family

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

50 Cent Shrugs Off Negative Review of Las Vegas Residency

By: Walker
NEWS

Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley Tased, Arrested in Florida After Police Confrontation

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, NBA Star Torrey Craig, Denies Cheating on Rapper with OnlyFans Model

By: Walker
NEWS

‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Engaged to Michelle Lundstrom After Divorcing Wife Who Got Pregnant by Another Man

By: Walker
NEWS

Diplo’s Revenge Porn Accuser Must Reveal Their Identity, Or So A Judge Supposedly Ordered

By: Walker
NEWS

Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington, Hillary Clinton and More Earn Medal of Freedom Honors from Joe Biden

By: Walker
NEWS

Shocking Phone Call from Natalia Grace’s Adoptive Parents Sparks ‘Crazy’ Producer Interview

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

New Claims Emerge How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Raped Underage Girls In So-Called ‘Red Rooms’ of Sin

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cynthia Erivo Wants Nene Leakes To Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: “Bring Her Back, Please”

By: Walker