Nicki Minaj's Husband & Friends Record Themselves Looking for Offset in NYC at 4am, Offset Laughs It Off in Atlanta [Video]

Nicki Minaj’s husband is acting up on the internet.

Kenneth Petty and his associates recorded themselves roaming the streets of New York City at 4am looking for Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

Apparently, during the VMAs earlier this week one of Kenneth’s associates took to his Instagram Story to make a comment about Cardi B.

“Offset dm’d me” Nigga you threatened his wife! ATP lock Nicki ass up right along with their dusty ass! https://t.co/EfUSlHGeBZ pic.twitter.com/ulhLf6i6sM — Nicole | stan account ? (@nicolexcardi) September 16, 2023

Offset reportedly responded via DM.

Kenneth and his associates decided Offset’s DM was enough to step outside and hop on Instagram Live for — but the only problem is that Offset was in Atlanta streaming live on Twitch with Kai Cenat.

Nicki Minaj husband big zoo and fellow goons stake out looking for Offset. Btw Offset was too busy having dance battles in kaicenat room in Atlanta. ???? pray for peace pic.twitter.com/4VoVMcBo48 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 16, 2023

Offset living his best life on Kai Cenat’s stream ??pic.twitter.com/k6H304icdB — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 16, 2023

In the clip, the man standing next to Keneth says, “Offset, where you at?” before Keneth starts to speak.

Kenneth says.

“You n**gas nervous, man. You boys p**sy for real. You b**ches is nervous.” He follows that statement by asking, “What’s up, man? What’s going on? What y’all trying to do?”

He continues:

“We out here to talk, right? Let’s talk, but you know we ain’t talking, though. P**sy a** n**ga, I don’t know who y’all think y’all playing with.”

Later on in the stream, Kenneth basically tells Offset to plan his funeral — which sounds like a threat and possible probation violation to us, but we’re not the law.

This one part can get him a terroristic threat charge. pic.twitter.com/D3SNLKmGUd — CARDIA ?? (@CCardib2) September 16, 2023

Anyway, Offset caught wind of Kenneth’s threats and couldn’t help but laugh.

Offset laughing at nicki Minaj husband big zoo and his goonies pic.twitter.com/MxbpmPItUL — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 16, 2023

Let’s just hope this doesn’t escalate into anything serious.