Nicki Minaj Will Be The First Guest To Join James Corden For The Return Of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [Video]

At last! James Corden of The Late Late Show announced on Twitter Friday (April 1) that his popular “Carpool Karaoke“ segment is returning on April 6 after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting social distancing restrictions.

Carpool Karaoke is back and it begins April 6th with @NICKIMINAJ! pic.twitter.com/d2o3MRhUHN — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 1, 2022

Nicki’s appearance will be followed on April 18 with another segment featuring Camila Cabello. The announcement lends fuel to the rumors that Nicki Minaj is planning to release an album this year after sharing a slew of singles and feature verses including her own “Do We Have A Problem?” and Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick.” Cabello’s also got a new album coming, Familia, which will feature Ed Sheeran and Willow. Check out the teaser above.

The recurring skit usually features Corden carpooling with a musical guest, singing along to a medley of the singer’s hits while driving around L.A. Past guests include Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Adele. Niall Horan was the last star to be featured on the skit before the pandemic.