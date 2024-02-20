Nicki Minaj Wants Katt Williams to Join Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour [Video] | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj wants to link with Katt Williams.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper hopped on Instagram Live on Monday, where she wondered if Katt Williams would want to tour with her.

“Now, I know that this is the busiest man in show business, okay? I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in show biz,” she said. “Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price … to be a part of the Pink Friday 2/Gag City Tour?”

During the same IG Live session, Nicki gave her fans a glimpse into what her tour would be like. A clip shows her joined by a group of dancers as the Pink Friday 2 album cut “Pink Birthday” plays in the background.

While Williams hasn’t yet responded to Minaj’s inquiry, the Queens rapper is set to be joined by Monica. “I’m really grateful for Nicki because she’s one of those people that always said, ‘Monica meant everything to my childhood,’” she said during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Minaj is kicking off the Pink Friday 2 World Tour on March 1 in Oakland, California, and will start her European leg in late May. You can see the rest of the dates below.

Someone should tell her that Katt is on a tour of his own now through May.

