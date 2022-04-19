  1. Home
Nicki Minaj Threatens Fans with Delayed Album If They Don't Support Her Latest Video

April 19, 2022 5:25 PM PST

Nicki Minaj has given her Barbz an ultimatum — watch her new video with Fivio Foreign or else she’ll delay her album.

The Andre “Drevinci” Jones directed-video for “We Go Up” dropped Tuesday and Nicki apparently was unimpressed with the view count.

She addressed her dismay in a tweet channeling Meryl Streep in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Well, for the Barbz’s sake we hope they do what needs to be done. The streets deserve a new Nicki album.

