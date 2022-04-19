Nicki Minaj Threatens Fans with Delayed Album If They Don't Support Her Latest Video

Nicki Minaj has given her Barbz an ultimatum — watch her new video with Fivio Foreign or else she’ll delay her album.

The Andre “Drevinci” Jones directed-video for “We Go Up” dropped Tuesday and Nicki apparently was unimpressed with the view count.

She addressed her dismay in a tweet channeling Meryl Streep in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word… oh! the album. That’s right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice*. ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 19, 2022

Many of y’all never experienced a “Nicki got her foot on btchs necks” era & it shows ???? So from this day forth y’all will not get papa bear mommy cuz y’all don’t deserve her?. Yall won’t get ‘bout to be preggers Nicki or preggers Nicki. Y’all gon get who y’all begged4 ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 19, 2022

Well, for the Barbz’s sake we hope they do what needs to be done. The streets deserve a new Nicki album.