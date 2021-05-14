Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Dad’s ‘Devastating’ Hit-and-Run Death [Photos]

Nicki Minaj spoke out on the tragic passing of her father, Robert Miraj.

via: Page Six

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the rapper, 38, wrote on her website on Friday.

“I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way,” she continued. “May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Maraj, 64, was walking in Mineola, NY, on Feb. 12 when he was struck by a white 1992 Volvo station wagon. The accused driver, Charles Polevich, exited his vehicle, asked Maraj if he was OK and then fled the scene without calling 911, prosecutors alleged.

Maraj was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Polevich, 70, turned himself in to Nassau County police on Feb. 17 after detectives identified him through surveillance footage. He pleaded not guilty to two charges, leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence, before being freed on bail.

Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich in March, claiming the Guam-based business owner was negligent when he allegedly hit her husband and left the scene.

Polevich’s attorney previously said his client has a “tremendous amount of empathy for the family [and] the loss that they’ve suffered.”

Continue to keep Nicki and her family in your prayers