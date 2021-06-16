Nick Cannon Welcomes Twin Boys With Abby De La Rosa -- Zion Mixolydian And Zillion Heir Canon [Photo + Video]

Nick Cannon is dad for the …fifth AND sixth time.

via The Blast:

The 40-year-old radio host, actor, and entertainer welcomed two beautiful baby boys into the world with the help of the twin’s mother, Abby De La Rosa, of course! Abby announced the big news on Instagram on Wednesday, June 16. She revealed that the twins were born two days ago.

“?JUNE 14TH, 2021 ? Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys,” Abby captioned a heartwarming video of mommy with the two baby boys.

Cannon and De La Rosa announced that they were expecting twins in April with a stunning maturity photo that has since been deleted.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote at the time. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.”

Abby revealed that she’s already given Zillion Heir the nickname, Zilly. She shared a cute pic with both of the boy’s hands and set her IG story to the song, “To Zion” by Lauren Hill.

The two new bundles of joy make Nick a father of six. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with Mariah Carey, he has a four-year-old son named Golden, and a 6-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen.

But wait, there’s more! Cannon is also expecting a seventh child, his third in 2021. He is reportedly expecting another son with model Alyssa Scott, according to PEOPLE. I guess we now know why he has a ton of jobs! Congrats!

Just when we thought Powerful Queen was it…we were wrong. Very, very wrong.