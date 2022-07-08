Nick Cannon Tells Elon Musk 'I'm Right There with You' After Billionaire Privately Welcomed Twins

Nick Cannon and Elon Musk have taken it upon themselves to repopulate the earth, apparently.

via People:

Court documents published Wednesday revealed that the Tesla founder, 51, secretly welcomed twins back in November with one of his executives, just weeks before he and his former partner Grimes had a baby girl via surrogate in December. He is now a father of 10.

On Thursday, Musk spoke out about his decision to have more children and tweeted that he’s “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

He added in follow-up tweets, “Mark my words, they are sadly true” and “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

Cannon, 41, who is welcoming at least his eighth child this year, then chimed in, telling Musk, “Right there with you my Brother!”

Court documents published by the Insider Wednesday confirmed that Musk and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, had welcomed twins.

The pair asked a Texan county court to change their babies’ names so they would “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

The twins’ sexes were not made public and their names were redacted from the documents.

An Austin judge granted their request in May, per Insider.

A representative for Musk did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Zilis also did not respond.

The twins’ arrival came before Musk and Grimes had daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who they’ve nicknamed Y, in December. She revealed the birth in the April 2022 cover story for Vanity Fair. They also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-12. The two broke up in September 2021.

Musk also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks.

As for Cannon, he is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 18-months-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died in Dec 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In January, Cannon revealed he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi this year. He then confirmed last month that he’s having even more babies in 2022 and joked, “the stork is on the way.”

The actor, who welcomed three of his children in 2021, suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, stating, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

No comment.