Nick Cannon Talks Celibacy, Dating Kim Kardashian [Video]

On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN linked up with entertainer Nick Cannon to discuss his career, romantic relationships, and more.

The new daytime talk show host revealed that he is practicing celibacy after welcoming four children in seven months.

When N.O.R.E. brought up his many kids, Cannon defended himself. “I ain’t even got that many compared to… I’m like low on the totem pole, but I love all my kids,” he said before making a shocking revelation: “I told you, I’m celibate right now.”

In fact, he is trying to remain celibate until next year. “I’m going to see if I can make it to 2022.”

In July, Cannon made headlines when he welcomed his seventh child, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, with “Wild ‘N Out” model Alyssa Scott.

Prior to that in June, he and radio DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Back in December, Nick and model Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter, Powerful Queen. They also share a 4-year-old son, Golden.

Additionally, the “Masked Singer” host has 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

During the interview, he also reflected on his relationship with Kim Kardashian, who he started dating in 2006 following Kim’s split from Ray J. At the time, Kim denied that she and Ray J had a sex tape when Nick confronted her about it.

“I believe Ray J knew her before I did. I was really into her,” said Nick. “I was vibing. We were on some serious shit. She broke my heart. Then, it started being these rumors going around that it was this tape. When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape.”

However, Nick admitted that the infamous tape took a toll on their relationship. “I just knew at that time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission.’”

