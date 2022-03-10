Nick Cannon Speaks Out After His Talk Show Gets Canceled: 'This Has Been a Dream Come True'

Nick Cannon publicly addressed the cancellation of his talk show on Thursday, saying the end of his show is simply “show business.”

via Page Six:

“It’s interesting. This is show business, and the biggest word is ‘business,’” he began (via Entertainment Tonight). “I show up each and every day, bright and early to give you a show, and I am also a business man.”

Calling the opportunity to host his own show a “dream come true,” Cannon continued, “I want to expand and elevate. We ain’t going nowhere, but it’s about broadening my audience.”

The host, 41, then described his viewers as “family” and thanked them for tuning in.

“We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together. I do what I can, and we let God do what I can’t,” he said.

Despite the show ending, Cannon assured fans he would finish out the season.

“We still have more shows. This isn’t the last show. We have a month of shows that’s going to be on,” he shared. “This has been a blessing and dream come true. Thank you for letting me come into your homes.”

As lovebscott.com exclusively reported, Nick Cannon’s show staff was blindsided by the announcement and discovered they only have one final day of taping. But hey, that’s “show business” — right?