Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Tribute to Late Son Zen: ‘Forever Our Angel’ [Photo]

Nick Cannon is “still missing” his “little dude.”

Cannon, 41, whose 5-month-old baby boy died of brain cancer in December, honored Zen in an Instagram post Friday. In the photo, Cannon sits with five of his children, including 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The Wild ‘N Out host captioned the photo, “Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight.”

He continued, “‘To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord’. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!????????.”

Cannon shared Zen with his ex, model Alyssa Scott.

Along with Zen, Moroccan, and Monroe, Cannon is dad to 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen and 4-year-old son Golden, both of whom he shares with Brittany Bell.

Cannon previously opened up to PEOPLE about explaining Zen’s death to his six other children, describing the conversation with his older children as “pretty intense.”

“But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it,” he shared. “Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey.”

Cannon said he was with Zen when his son took his last breath on Dec. 5, 2021. He told PEOPLE that he and Scott “had a short time with a true angel,” adding that his “heart is shattered.”

“I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures,” he said. “I wish I could have hugged him longer.”

Cannon credited his oldest daughter, Roe, for helping him process Zen’s loss, telling PEOPLE, “My daughter, really, she’s so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she’s probably my best therapist.”

He added, “She keeps me in check. She’s so pure and so honest. To be 10, she asks some really strong and powerful questions. Really, just it’s all out of love. She’s my oldest child. Even though they’re twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She’s helped me keep it strong.”

Cannon first announced the death of Zen on Dec. 7, 2021. After he shared the news, Scott posted her own tribute video montage to their son on Instagram.

“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here,” she wrote. “I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Still continuing to send Nick and Alyssa positive energy.