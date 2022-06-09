Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate Father's Day with 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail [Video]

Nick Cannon has so many children now, he needs a drink.

via: People

The 41-year-old actor — who has fathered seven kids, including three in 2021, and recently revealed he is expecting more children this year — stars in a hilarious new ad for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, in which he takes viewers through how to make “the mother of all cocktails: ‘The Vasectomy,'” in honor of the upcoming dad-focused holiday.

“Lord knows I need one,” Cannon quipped in the spot, before staring to make the drink: 1 oz. cranberry juice, 3 oz. tonic, a dash of lemon juice and 1.5 oz. Aviation Gin over ice in a tall glass, stirred and garnished with an orange-rind twist.

All along, the Wild “N Out star teased about the joys of parenting, including all the “full night’s sleep” he’s getting.

“And that looks like a delicious Vasectomy,” he declared at the end of the hilarious process before Reynolds, 45, stepping into frame for a sip.

“I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids,” Reynolds said, the Deadpool star spitting his drink out after Cannon told him, “I have eight.”

Reynolds shared the ad to his Instagram feed Wednesday evening, writing in the caption, “Congrats to @nickcannon! Also apologies to @nickcannon.”

“While delicious, the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective,” he jokingly warned, adding the hashtag, “#HappyFathersDay.”

On Cannon’s post of the commercial, Reynolds wrote in a comment, “I’m making mine a double. ??????.”

Reynolds shares three daughters with wife Blake Lively, while Cannon announced in January that he is expecting later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

Aside from The Masked Singer host’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 17-month-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell, he welcomed a total of three children in 2021.

Last June, Cannon had twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child, a baby girl. The next month, the comedian had son Zen — who died on Dec. 5, 2021, after being diagnosed with brain cancer — with Alyssa Scott.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Lip Service podcast, Cannon revealed that he is expecting more children this year.

The musician and radio host first joked, “Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way” before adding when asked if it’s true that he’s currently expecting three more children, “I don’t know, it could be … “