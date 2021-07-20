Nick Cannon Introduces Baby No. 7, Son Zen Scott [Photos]

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children.

via: Billboard

Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon’s 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.

Meanwhile, Cannon took to his Instagram Story to share a special behind-the-scenes video of him placing the headphones on his sons’ ears, which he soundtracked with “Hey DJ” by The World’s Famous Supreme Team (a key sample in ex-wife’s Mariah Carey’s 1997 No. 1 hit “Honey”). He also shared a photo of his newborn with Alyssa Scott, a son named named Zen, putting his tiny arms behind his head to further validate his nickname “Z Chillin.” As for Powerful, his nearly 1-year-old daughter with Brittany Bell, she’s already “getting ready” to test her musical talents in a photo Cannon shared to his Story of her playing the piano on his lap.

His and Bell’s 3-year-old son Golden Sagon is seen in subsequent slides, with Cannon staring in awe at the gigantic bubbles from the Gazillion Bubble Show. Cannon got his 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with Carey, in on the family love in the final shots, where his daughter Monroe is holding her half-sister Powerful next to Cannon and his sons Moroccan and Golden are standing up against a tall bed frame. “The Gang!!! It’s Ncredible!” he captioned the shot, while writing “Sisterly Love” on a close-up of Monroe and Powerful.

The 40-year-old host welcomed Zen, his seventh child, with Scott on June 23. He and De La Rosa welcomed Zion and Zillon a week earlier on June 14, while he and Bell welcomed their second child together in December of last year. While talking to the City Girls on his radio show earlier this month, Cannon doubled down on his decision to expand his family by having four children in one year. “I’m having these kids on purpose. It ain’t no accident!” he said in his defense.

Cannon told the “Twerkulator” rappers that he knew exactly who he did and didn’t want to have children with. “Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that was supposed to get pregnant,” he declared.

See the touching family photos of Cannon, De La Rosa and their twins below.

Those are some beautiful kids.