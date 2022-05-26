Nick Cannon Gives BM Abby De La Rosa New Range Rover While He's On Babymoon With Bre Tiesi [Photos]

Teamwork makes the dream work, or so they say, and Nick Cannon has found a healthy balance. Cannon has five mothers of his eight children and as there are rumors that more might be on the way, the media mogul’s name has popped up on Instagram twice yesterday (May 25).

via: AceShowbiz

Nick Cannon wants to make sure that he treats his baby mamas fairly. While he’s on a babymoon with Bre Tiesi, the “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” host surprised Abby De La Rosa with a new Range Rover.

Grateful for the gift, Abby made use of her Instagram Story to extend gratitude to Nick. “Got the sweetest delivery yesterday!” she exclaimed. “Y’all already know a hater keyed my range – this time around bd wanted them to hate harder!! Thank you Nick for the insane upgrade [crying emoji] [white heart emoji].”

On the same day Abby shared the post, Bre took to her own Instagram page to unleash some photos of her and Nick from their beach trip. In one of the images, the pair were seen locking lips.

“BabyMoonin,” the pregnant model, who was previously married to Johnny Manziel, gushed in the caption. “I still just can’t believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already.”

Nick is currently expecting his eighth child, his first with Bre. Meanwhile, “The Masked Singer” host shares twin sons with Abby. They welcomed baby Zion and Zillion on June 14, 2021.

Nick also shares to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. In addition, he has five-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. His five-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott, unfortunately, died of brain cancer last December.

Recently, Nick admitted that it is “challenging” to juggle the needs of his children and their mothers. “It’s definitely challenging… The extracurricular activities, schooling, education, it’s structured in such a way to where no one feels like they’re not getting enough time,” he explained.

However, the TV personality stated that he managed to be present to all of his kids. “Contrary to popular belief, where people might think there’s no way he could be present to all of them, it has worked out phenomenally. I just pray that it continues to work as smoothly as it does because I’m able to see and communicate with all my children every single day. I give everyone their respected time, whatever is needed of me,” he added.

This all comes after Cannon’s recently published interview where he said that the mothers of his children don’t have to get along, and it doesn’t seem that they mind.