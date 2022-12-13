Nick Cannon Feels 'A Lot Better' After Being Rushed To Hospital Due To Pneumonia [Video]

Nick Cannon is back in action.

via: AceShowbiz

Nick Cannon has been discharged from a hospital. When sharing an update on his health condition after battling pneumonia, “The Masked Singer” host informed his online devotees that he feels “a lot better” now.

On Monday, December 12, the 42-year-old comedian shared a video of him finishing up his workout at the gym. “Appreciate all the well wishes and prayers, but we’re back to it, getting the health grind back on,” he said.

“Thanks to everybody who joined, I’m feeling a lot better. I just want to talk to y’all to show that I’m back at it, out of the hospital, out of rest and recuperation,” he continued. “I’m back on my grind. I got to get my weight back up. I got to continue to rest properly, get my diet back to the way it was and I’m all in it. Got to stick around for them children.

In the caption, Nick wrote, “Early morning Live! 5am club! We back!” He added, “Thank you to everyone for the love and well wishes and most importantly your prayers! The Ncredible Health Journey continues!!”

Nick revealed his hospitalization less than two weeks prior. Sharing two pictures of him lying in a hospital bed with some machine hooked to his body, he said, “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”

Assuring fans not to worry too much about him, the father of 12 continued, “Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever…” He then noted, “it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”