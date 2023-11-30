Nick Cannon Defends Beyoncé’s Controversial Premiere Look: Kim Kardashian ‘Wishes She Looked Like That’ [Video]

Nick Cannon‘s ex Kim Kardashian caught a stray when the actor and TV host had a conversation about Beyoncé‘s recent comparisons to her.

via: Page Six

After social media users criticized Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” film premiere look Saturday, claiming she was trying to “look like a white woman” and resemble Kim Kardashian, Cannon came to her defense.

“Kim Kardashian want[s] to look like Beyoncé,” the rapper, 43, said on Monday’s episode of the “Daily Cannon

Show.”

He doubled down, adding that Kardashian — his ex — “wishes she looked like that.”

Cannon went on to say that Beyoncé, 42, has “look[ed] the same since she was 16.”

The “All That” alum concluded by calling haters “out of [their] f–king mind.”

While co-hosts Courtney Bee and Abby De La Rosa agreed with Cannon, Mason Moussette said she could see the similarities in side-by-side snaps of Beyoncé and Kardashian at “the right distance.”

Bee, 26, disagreed, chiming in that hateful comments stemmed from “the lighting” and “white people saying all black people look the same.”

Three days after the “Love on Top” singer sported platinum blond hair at the film’s red carpet, her mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to clap back at “losers” claiming she had lightened her skin.

“I am sick and tired of people attacking her,” the matriarch, 69, wrote in a lengthy post Tuesday. “Every time she does something that she works her ass off for … here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.”

Tina went on to write that “black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days,” concluding, “I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up !”

Although Beyoncé has yet to comment on backlash, she posted more pictures showing off her hair transformation Wednesday.

Earlier that same day, the Grammy winner stepped out in London for dinner with her husband, Jay-Z, as well as Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill.

The performer’s “Renaissance” film, which hits theaters Friday, gives a behind-the-scenes look at her May to October tour.