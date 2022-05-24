Nick Cannon: My Children’s Mothers ‘Don’t Have to’ Get Along [Video]

Nick Cannon doesn’t believe that his children’s mothers “have to” get along as long as he maintains amicable relationships with each of them himself.

via: People

The TV personality, 41, appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 last week, where he got candid about his life as a soon-to-be dad of eight and what it’s like to co-parent with multiple women.

The Nick Cannon Show host is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The comedian is also dad to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

In January, Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

Asked whether “all the baby mamas get along,” Cannon replied, “They don’t have to, they all get along with me.”

When the radio host brought up that Cannon takes maternity photos with each of the mothers, Cannon said he believes “everyone deserves that.”

“I don’t keep no secrets. They know how I move. I multitask,” he added.

As for whether Cannon sees any additional kids in his future, he quipped, “Isn’t there always?”

“My bag was different back then. I just want to be responsible as a father … I didn’t set out [for this to happen] … I just want to be the best father I can possibly be, and lean into it,” he continued. “I embrace all my children, I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it.”

“A lot of people have a lot of children as well and they kinda keep it quiet or they don’t talk about it, I lean into mine,” he said.

The star recently revealed to E! News’ Daily Pop that he has plans to get a vasectomy in the future.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he told the outlet. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”