Nia Long Shares Cryptic Post About 'Revenge' Following Ime Udoka Split

Nia Long wants everyone to know she’s taking the high road after ex-fiancé Ime Udoka had an affair.

via Page Six:

“The best revenge, is no revenge, Move on. Be happy,” read a quote shared by the “Best Man” actress on Instagram Saturday.

Long, 52, was showered with praise from several stars in the comments section of her post.

“Yes Sis! Revenge continues the toxicity,” wrote former “Talk” host Holly Robinson Peete.

“Amen. Bitter or better ?,” added “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Tanya Sam.

Singer Keyshia Cole commented, “Facts??,” while “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton wrote, “Queenin.”

Long’s post came days after Udoka, 45, was named the head coach of the Houston Rockets following his termination from the Boston Celtics last year after he violated the franchise’s code of conduct by having an intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff.

At the time, Udoka issued a statement, apologizing to his family and team for “letting them down.”

Nia — forever a class act.