Nia Long to Play Katherine Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic | lovebscott.com

Nia Long has been chosen to play Katherine Jackson, the 93-year-old mother of Michael Jackson, in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic about MJ’s life.

via Complex:

It was previously announced that Michael’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, will portray the music icon, with Colman Domingo set to take on the role of Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson.

“Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career,” Fuqua, whose filmography includes Training Day and Emancipation, said in a statement to Variety. “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

Nia Long, 53, is best known for her work in the Best Man franchise, Searching, Love Jones, Friday, Soul Food, Boyz N the Hood, and Netflix’s You People, among countless other roles.

“Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family,” Long said about the role. “As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure.”

Michael, which will be produced by the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClainis, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

This is either going to be great or terrible — no shade to anyone involved.