Some New York Schools Ban ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes Amid Kids Reenacting Games

At least three elementary schools in New York state have announced that any Halloween costumes referencing Squid Game will be prohibited.

via: CBS News

Multiple elementary schools in New York have banned Halloween costumes that depict characters from the hit Netflix show “Squid Game,” citing its mature content and violence. “Squid Game,” which was Netflix’s biggest series launch ever, is about a group of financially struggling adults in South Korea playing deadly, gory versions of children’s games in hopes of winning a cash prize.

The superintendent of the Fayetteville-Manlius School District, which includes the elementary schools Enders Road, Mott Road and Fayetteville, told CBS News in a statement that school principals “wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume.”

Parents were informed of the decision in an email, a spokesperson for the school said.

Under the Fayetteville-Manlius School District’s guidelines, Halloween costumes with items “that can be interpreted as weapons” like toy swords or guns, and costumes that are “too gory or scary” are not allowed at school events, Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice told CBS News in the statement.

The television thriller is rated for mature audiences by Netflix for its use of language, violence, sex, nudity, suicide and smoking. Netflix says the show “may not be suitable for ages 17 and under.”

Tice said some students have been reenacting games from the show at recess, and that principals have asked families to speak with their children and “reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess.”

Some parents said the school’s crackdown on costumes is “overbearing,” CBS New York reported.

“It’s a costume,” one parent in the Bronx said. “Just don’t let your kids watch the show.”

Other schools have also issued warnings regarding the suitability of the show’s content for children. Earlier this month, Central Integrated Primary School in the United Kingdom warned parents to “please be aware of what your children are accessing.”

Squid Game has topped Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, amassing over three billion minutes viewed in a single week’s time.