The New Trailer for ‘Bel-Air,’ Peacock’s Dramatic Reimagining of ‘Fresh Prince’ Has Arrived [Photos + Video]

What was once a viral faux-trailer has turned into a Peacock series as the streaming service has unveiled its trailer for Bel-Air, a “dramatic reimagining” of the Will Smith-starring sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

via: Complex

“This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from. Don’t let it do that,” audiences are advised via narration (see above) in the trailer’s opening moments. From there, we’re given an extended glimpse at Jabari Banks’ Will, who’s left Philadelphia for a second chance.

The trailer for Bel-Air, a new series inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral YouTube video that posited a new take on the beloved 90s original, arrives roughly a month ahead of the premiere on Feb. 13. That date coincides with Super Bowl LVI, coverage of which will be available starting at 1 p.m. ET on the Peacock platform, as well as by way of NBC and Telemundo.

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” Cooper, who’s credited on Bel-Air as director/co-writer/executive producer, previously said of the intentions behind the series. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”

The one-hour drama’s cast also features Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. Producing the new series are Universal Television and Westbrook Studios, the latter of which is part of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc.

Below, peep a batch of official first-look photos showing the cast in action. For its Peacock premiere on Feb. 13, Bel-Air will be giving fans the first three episodes. Moving forward, new episodes will be made available on a weekly basis.