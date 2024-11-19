New Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wild Party Footage Shows Debauchery at Birthday Bash He Threw For Meek Mill at $7.5M Las Vegas Mansion: Blood-Stained Sheets, Lubricant, Condoms, Cocaine and Razors [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on sex trafficking charges, video footage from a birthday celebration he hosted for Meek Mill in 2014 came to light.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spared no expense to throw his friend, rapper Meek Mill, a blowout 27th birthday party – and DailyMail.com has the exclusive video of the celebration.

And what was left behind – cocaine, half-empty bottle of liquor, used condoms and bloodstained bedding – was evidence of just how debauched the even was.

‘The bedrooms the following day were disgusting,’ property manager Jason Haight told DailyMail.com.

‘There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors.

‘I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.’

Exotic dancers in masks, curvaceous women in tiny bras and the main event – a naked woman served up as a sushi platter – appear in the video.

The day-long party, held on May 3, 2014, cost Diddy, now 55, a whopping $25,000 in rent alone for the Parisian Palace.

Haight, 54, shared video footage of the party with DailyMail.com. It shows partygoers arriving in droves. Notable faces include Vine-star turned comedian King Bach, 36, rappers French Montana, 40, and Lil Durk, 32, and other artists claiming to be part of Mill’s record label Dream Chasers Records.

The mansion was crowded, with celebrities shuffling through the mass of people accompanied by their entourages of bodyguards and trophy women.

Lingerie-clad dancers performed provocatively on set-up stages, and other curvaceous, scantily dressed women posed around the various rappers for photos.

In one scene, a girl was laid out on a table naked, with only a tiny piece of clear vinyl covering the front of her body – for hygiene purposes – as rows of sushi were framed on and around her while workers offered bottles of sauce.

The partygoers smiled into the camera, posing with their friends. At one point Mill, Montana and Diddy stood on an elevated platform to give a speech, laughing with each other as one partygoer shouted to see if there was ‘liquor up there’.

Monster Headphones were also on display, showing rows of the Mill-inspired 24K Over-The-Ear DJ headphones – which currently cost $199.99.

In April 2014, Haight, the mansion’s long-time caretaker, says he was contacted by Diddy’s personal assistant saying he wanted to rent the venue for a party for Mill.

It was held three days after Mill’s birthday, but he specifically wanted it to be on the night of the first fight between Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana.

The disgraced rap mogul relayed through his assistant other specific requirements for the property manager.

‘They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation.

‘And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else.’

Haight claimed Diddy’s team requested double-sided locks on bedroom doors to be left unlocked for guests’ arrival – with two sets to be given to Diddy.

He said: ‘I was given a rough estimate of 850 guests for the mansion party and we agreed a fee of $25,000 for 24 hours.’

Some 900 guests showed up. And most partook in the evening’s drug-fueled festivities – including Diddy who Haight described as being ‘wasted’.

To oversee the evening’s operations and ensure Diddy and his team would have him on site should problems arise, Haight agreed to remain onsite throughout the rental.

‘I told them I have a detached guest house in the rear of the property and that unless they summon me I will stay there.

‘I explained to them that the mansion is a period home which meant all bedroom doors were solid wood with solid brass mortise-type locks with crystal door handles and skeleton keys.’

According to the property manager, the mansion cost $7.5 million to build with hand-painted ceilings by artist Thomas Bisesti which took eight years to finish.

But Diddy’s team insisted that cost wasn’t a factor and said to include the price of the double-sided locks on the venue fee.

Diddy allegedly had an insurance policy to cover the mansion, its contents and any ‘loss of life’ for the event.

Diddy even brought in his own smoke detectors, Haight revealed.

‘They stated this policy mandated the use of smoke detectors in all areas of the homes and guest houses, which I replied we have.

‘They said they would prefer brand new ones and would have them shipped to me. They would install them upon arrival.

‘They said the detectors will be temporarily attached and removed after the event. I agreed.’

The party ended around 3am and there was ‘rampant’ cocaine use with broken bottles and condom wrappers left all over the property, Haight claimed.

The bedrooms were left in disarray Haight estimated he collected around half an ounce of cocaine from around the palace.

‘I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere,’ he said.

Although the relationship between Diddy and Mills appeared close in the footage, the Philadelphia-born rapper has taken steps to separate himself from Diddy telling one fan on the street ‘no Diddy gang’.

The nature of their relationship began to be questioned when producer Rodney Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy on February 26 accusing him of sexual assault.

Jones’s lawsuit stated that ‘a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj’ had allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the rap mogul – leading to speculation that the redacted name was Mill since he dated Minaj from 2014 to 2016.

That led to videos resurfacing of the two men, including one video filmed by Diddy with Mill in the pool where he refers to the younger rapper as ‘daddy’.

‘Hey what’s up king son,’ Diddy said to Mill from behind the camera. ‘Man you’re doing it, you’re doing it, you deserve it daddy.

‘You putting in that work, I’m proud of you, I love you.’

Mill responds to him: ‘I appreciate it, I love you too.’

In response to the speculation, Mill took to X to dispute these claims after screenshots of the lawsuit went viral.

‘Every black blog site enhanced that post to make me seem gay,’ Mill wrote on February 28. ‘I change laws for our people I donate millions… they are designed to destroy the image of black leaders!

‘It can’t work on me though you gotta really kill me and I still will get bigger after death! This god not me lol.’

Diddy is currently in federal prison in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial on charges sex trafficking and racketeering.

Civil cases against him include that he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl.

Footage and photos can be viewed via: Daily Mail