New George Floyd Statue Vandalized With Blue Paint in Union Square [Photo + Video]

The George Floyd statue that found its new home in New York’s Union Square has been vandalized, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The department said the statue of Floyd’s head, which is nearly six feet tall and made of African mahogany plywood and coated in bronze metallic paint, was damaged with grey paint.

via: Daily Beast

A New York man vandalized a statue of George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square this morning around 10 am, reports NBC4 New York. A splatter of blue paint covered Floyd’s statue, which was unveiled just last week along with statues of Breonna Taylor and the late Congressman John Lewis. New York Police allegedly have surveillance footage of the vandal making the paint concoction and throwing it onto the statue. He proceeded to skate away. The creator of the Floyd, Taylor, and Lewis figures said the significance of the sculptures is that it implores others to reflect and join the conversation about equity and fairness respectfully—essentially, the antithesis of the incident this morning. “Art creates an environment for civil discourse. We can talk about our differences and maybe even come to some understanding of each other’s perspectives,” said Chris Carnabuci. A similar statue of Floyd in Brooklyn was vandalized over the summer.

#BREAKING: an organizer from the non profit We are Floyd tells me the George Floyd statue in Union Square was vandalized. It was also vandalized at its former home in Brooklyn. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/H8LUM94dFU — Shannan Ferry (@ShannanFerry) October 3, 2021

The installation is titled “#SeeInjustice. It will be on display in Union Square until Oct. 30.

NY Parks Department frantically removes paint from George Floyd statue after it was vandalizedpic.twitter.com/cqjpk3rDYH — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021