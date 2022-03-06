Netflix Suspends Service in Russia, Citing ‘Circumstances on the Ground’ Amid Invasion of Ukraine

Netflix has suspended service in Russia amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

via Complex:

As reported by Reuters and others on Sunday, the company has suspended its service in Russia after earlier this week temporarily stopping projects in the country. Last month, the streaming platform was among those to confirm it would not be adding federal-run channels to its service there, although a recently reported law would have required such a thing.

When reached for comment by Complex on Sunday, a Netflix spokesperson offered the following:

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia.”

TikTok, meanwhile, was also reported this weekend to have suspended certain services in Russia. On Sunday, per an Associated Press report, the ByteDance-owned social media service said that users in Russia would not be able to share new videos or streams. Additionally, users will not be able to see clips shared by those who are located outside the country.

In a tweeted statement, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed that the platform’s in-app messaging components “will not be affected.”

Complex has reached out to a TikTok rep for additional comment and will update this post accordingly. A number of companies and platforms have made similar announcements in recent days, including—as broken down here—Visa and MasterCard. Both entities have suspended operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia really should’ve minded its own business.