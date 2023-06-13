NeNe Leakes Ends Romance With Nyonisela Sioh Months After Affair Accusations and Wife Drama

Looks like it’s going to be a hot girl summer for NeNe Leakes.

via: Radar Online

NeNe Leakes is back to being a single woman after ending her one-year relationship with Nyonisela Sioh, RadarOnline.com has learned. Despite filing for divorce from his estranged wife — who sued the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star for emotional distress last year — months ago, NeNe and Sioh have called it quits.

Hollywood Unlocked was the first outlet to report the news. According to sources, the split was recent. While insiders claimed the breakup was amicable, NeNe posted a series of questionable Instagram Stories that seemed to call out Sioh.

“Narcissists do not have the ability to self reflect,” the former Bravolebrity wrote on Monday. “They cannot see anything wrong with what they do and they only see fault in your reaction. They believe every argument is caused by you, because, to them, there was no problem with their action until you reacted to them. They 100% believe you are the problem and they are the victim.”

NeNe didn’t stop there, also posting a message that read, “A narcissist is the devil.” While she failed to mention Sioh, many of her followers believe she was pointing the finger at him.

NeNe was first linked to the CEO of Nyoni Couture in December 2021 when she was photographed holding his hand in Miami. Sioh was married to Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh at the time.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Malomine sued NeNe in May 2022 for $100k, alleging the reality star had an affair with her husband. She claimed emotional distress and accused NeNe of breaking up their marriage.

When Sioh filed for divorce in November, he cited the date of separation as September 19, 2021 — which is significant to NeNe’s case.

Before Sioh, NeNe was married to her husband of several decades, Gregg Leakes. He died in September 2021 at the age of 66 after a long battle with colon cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” a spokesperson for the family said in a statement at the time. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.”

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.”