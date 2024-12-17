Nelly And Ashanti Host Black & White Ball In St. Louis

BY: Walker Published 22 mins ago

Nelly hosted his annual Black & White Ball on Sunday to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Harris Stowe University.

A host of celebrities came out to support Nelly’s annual charity ball.

Hosted by Nelly and Ashanti, the affair was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Nelly put on the gala to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation which gifted a 14-year-old Max Del Rosario a brand-new home theater system. Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease in February but Nelly and the Make-A-Wish Missouri Foundation gave Rosario an early Christmas present. A sophomore student received a full-ride Harris-Stowe State University sophomore a full-ride scholarship.

According to PEOPLE, the couple was overflowing with love and affection for each other.

“They were playful and loving and telling everyone what a good baby KK is,”, adding that their son “lights up when he is around his daddy.”

As the evening went on, Ashanti took the stage with Nelly onstage to perform her 2002 hit song “What’s Luv.” While singing “Baby” Ashanti remixed the lyrics to “We made a baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

“Make some noise for my God damn beautiful wife,” Nelly said to the crowd.

Ne-Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, the St. Lunatics, and J-Kwon performed.

Metro Boomin, producer Bryan-Michael Cox, pro football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus were in attendance.

Capping of the night, the “Country Grammar” rapper was honored with the key to the city with the St. Lunatics.

