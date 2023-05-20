‘I Need Justice From Somebody!’ Shanquella Robinson’s Mother Pleads To White House For Help

It has been 200 days since Shanquella Robinson died in Cabo, Mexico.

via: NewsOne

Sallamondra Robinson spoke during a Rally in D.C. of Friday urging for help in getting answers in Shanquxlla’s death.

“I need justice from somebody, she said to the crowd as they hung on her every word. “Somebody needs to be arrested for this. We can’t sleep, we can’t eat, we’re barely holding down a job because we’re not getting justice for her and she needed justice. I need people to stand up.”

"WE CAN'T SLEEP, CAN'T EAT." The family of a #Charlotte woman who died while on vacation in Mexico is once again taking their fight to Washington, D.C. #ShanquellaRobinson https://t.co/8DLRKN1h5r pic.twitter.com/LFtrdeDQXx — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 19, 2023

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says they have met with the White House and have asked them to prioritize bringing those accountable for Shanquella Robinson’s death to justice. White House officials have yet to confirm the meeting.

The case of the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson may, unfortunately, go unsolved.

In April, federal prosecutors announced they will not be filing criminal charges in her death.

Robinson and as many as six of her friends arrived at Cabo on Oct. 28. The next day, she was allegedly shown on video footage being beaten up by another young woman. It appeared that at least two people were filming the violence – the person who recorded the video posted on social media and another person whose phone could also be seen recording the footage. During the violence, a man’s voice could be heard imploring “Quella” — the woman identified as Robinson — to “at least fight back.”

While Shanquella Robinson’s friends blamed her death on alcohol poisoning, an autopsy performed by Mexican authorities determined that she did not have alcohol in her system.

A Mexican police report claims that a doctor from a local hospital was with Robinson and other people staying at the villa for almost three hours before she was pronounced dead on Oct. 29.

United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI, who met with the Robinson family early Wednesday morning, said there was just not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Word the street is that three of the girls who were responsible Shanquella Robinson’s death got jumped last night. I hope the #Cabo6 never see peace for the rest of their lives. Kudos to the people of NC for delivering street justice when the criminal justice system failed. pic.twitter.com/86nvryBmyJ — Sha as in Shea Butter. ?? (@Sha_Elise24) May 11, 2023