Ned Eisenberg, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor, Dead at 65 Following Battle with Cancer

‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Ned Eisenberg is dead at 65 following a “private” two-year battle with cancer.

His wife Patricia confirmed his death in a statement on Monday.

via NYP:

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma [bile duct cancer] and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” Patricia told the news outlet.

His rep Jeremy Leiner announced that he died Sunday at his home in New York.

Eisenberg is best known for portraying defense lawyer James Granick in “Law & Order” (1997-2009) and defense lawyer Roger Kressler “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (1999-2019), and he most recently played Detective Hauser in the 2021 HBO series “Mare of Easttown.”

The prolific actor was born and raised in New York City and studied acting at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. He was also a co-founder of the Naked Angels theater company.

His film credits include Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Oliver Stone’s “World Trade Center,” “Limitless,” “Air America,” “Flags of Our Fathers,” “Last Man Standing,” “Primary Colors” and “A Civil Action.”

Eisenberg’s television work includes roles in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Blacklist,” “Elementary,” “Bull,” “Madam Secretary,” “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Sopranos,” “30 Rock,” “The Good Wife” and more.

He also made a name for himself on the Broadway stage, with an early career role in Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and later starring as Truffaldino in Julie Taymor’s “The Green Bird” in 2000.

Eisenberg’s other notable theater stints include the 2014 musical “Rocky” and the 2017 revival of “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Eisenberg is survived by his wife and their son, Lino.

May he RIP.