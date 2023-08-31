Ne-Yo’s Ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter Claims They Broke Up Because He Wanted Too Many Threesomes [Video]

Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancee Monyetta Shaw-Carter revealed that his unsatiable thirst for threesomes caused them to break up.

via: Page Six

Shaw-Carter claimed in a new interview that she and the singer broke up a decade ago because of how often he wanted to bring other sexual partners into their bedroom.

“We cheated together, if that makes sense,” she explained on “Haus of Aaron” Tuesday, holding up three fingers to clarify her meaning. “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it … and then it just wasn’t enough [for him].

“I was like, ‘Well, no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’ It became a problem when he wanted that a lot.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 43, noted that while she was happy to have ménages à trois with Ne-Yo, also 43, “maybe twice a year,” it ultimately became “too much.”

She explained, “I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me.’ I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough. But it is what it is.”

The former couple were engaged from 2010 to 2013, calling it quits just two months ahead of their planned wedding.

Shaw-Carter and Ne-Yo now co-parent daughter Madilyn, 12, and son Mason, 11.

When asked whether she and her husband, Heath Carter, also engage in threesomes, the actress replied, “What do you mean? He sees me, and it feels amazing.”

Shaw-Carter and the businessman tied the knot in November 2021.

