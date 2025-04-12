Ne-Yo Explains Why His Four Girlfriends Are Not Allowed To Date Other Men

BY: Walker Published 12 minutes ago

Ne-Yo is opening up about the dynamics within his polyamorous relationship.

During a recent discussion on Power 105.1’s The Angie Martinez Show, he explained that his girlfriends are not allowed to see other men, even while he maintains multiple partners.

The singer/songwriter, 45, told the radio legend that he has “never been happier” with his relationship status, sharing that he doesn’t care if traditionalists don’t approve of his lifestyle. “I was tryna be what society’s norms tells you to be… one man, one woman. It has never worked for me… it’s just a happier life.”

When it comes to exclusivity, the Las Vegas native says he is allowed to see whomever he chooses, but has agreed to always communicate that with his “poly pyramid” partners, who’ve all agreed to the arrangement. Ne-Yo also stressed that his four girlfriends are in his life by choice, and can walk away if they ever have a change of heart.

“I’m not forcing anybody to be here,” he told Martinez. “If for whatever reason you decide this ain’t for you no more, the door is never locked. You have permission to go on about your business. I don’t want anyone to think I’m manipulating these women into doing something they don’t want to do. Everyone that is here is here by choice. They made the decision.”

He went on, “The question I get asked the most is, ‘Are they allowed to date outside of me?’ That’s the question I get all the damn time, and I’m answering it right now: no. And imma tell you why. No, they are not. Here’s the thing. When I got with these women, I did not ask for their exclusivity. I did not demand their exclusivity. They offered it. They came to me and said, “I wanna be exclusive to you and just you.’”

The R&B vocalist has been transparent in his polyamorous journey to the chagrin of many, including ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise, who recently blasted the artist for exposing their two children to his lifestyle. Ne-Yo admitted to having conversations with his children about his multiple relationships in a March 2025 interview with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“I’m not lying to nobody, not even my children,” he said of his lifestyle, adding that he’s told his kids, “’Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend, and so is that, and so is that, and so is that,” he said, motioning to multiple people. “And she’s gonna make you some cereal, and she’s gonna cook lunch, and she’s gonna wash your clothes. And it’s all good. It’s family. It’s community. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Bagnerise, displeased with the reveal, responded, “And didn’t I tell your corny a** not to have that sh*t going on in front of my kids, to do that cornball sh*t ON YOUR OWN TIME.”

