Ne-Yo Announces ‘Human Love Rebellion’ Las Vegas Residency | lovebscott.com

If you want to see Ne-Yo perform in a more intimate setting, here’s your chance.

via: Vibe

On Wednesday (April 3), the R&B singer revealed plans for the Human Love Rebellion residency. Set to kick off in August 2024, the chart-topping performer will take the stage, making his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

“I’LL SEE Y’ALL IN VEGAS!!!,” exclaimed the 44-year-old on X when sharing the news. He added the slot machine and dice emoji to the promotional video.

According to the official website, the mini-residency will host shows on Aug. 7, and Aug. 9-10. Tickets are available starting on Friday, and begin at $59.95 on Ticketmaster for standard admission. There are also VIP packages and Meet and Greet options offered.

Ahead of the Las Vegas dates, fans can catch Ne-Yo in multiple cities throughout the year. The “So Sick” singer is set to perform at the 2024 Lovers and Friends music festival in Vegas this May. Ne-Yo is also booked for the 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival, alongside New Edition, Kem, SWV, Maxwell, and Fantasia this summer.

Additionally, the acclaimed songwriter will embark on the Champagne and Roses Tour across Europe this June.