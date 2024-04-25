Ne-Yo Accused Of 'Body Slamming' Sade Bagnerise & Exposing Their Kids To Drugs & Prostitutes | lovebscott.com

Sade Bagnerise, the mother of two of Ne’Yo’s children, has accused the R&B singer of physically assaulting her and neglecting their sons, Braiden and Brixton Smith.

In an Instagram Live clip that surfaced on Wednesday (April 24), Bagnerise, who shares two children with the R&B singer, can be seen filming Ne-Yo inside his home and accusing him of “body slamming” her.

She also claims he had drugs and prostitutes in the house while their two young sons were present.

“Tell them about the freak-off, Diddy Junior,” Sade says, taunting her ex-boyfriend as he plays a video game while their children sleep on the bed behind him.

She then says: “He’s calling the police, y’all […] You know what you did — you body slammed me on the floor,” to which Ne-Yo replies: “Is that what happened?”

The “Because of You” singer attempts to talk over his ex and tell viewers that he tried to “remove” her from his home because she was “causing a commotion.”

After more bickering, Sade calls out Ne-Yo for “want[ing] hoes over at the house while his kids is here. This n-gga likes to have hoes, drugs, weed, alcohol, mushrooms and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here.

“Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. This is what’s going on. This is the tea.”

She then claims she came over to the house to help him look after their children because the singer “won’t watch” them.

Ne-Yo has yet to comment on the allegations.