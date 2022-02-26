NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Makes $17 Million Per Year From YouTube [Photo]

YouTube remains an underutilized tool for music artists, but there are rappers including YoungBoy Never Broke Again using the platform in truly captivating ways.

via: Hot97

As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, according to DJ Akademiks, YB’s YouTube page generates 292 million views a month, which translates to approximately $1.4 million in streaming revenue. The article also points out, YB’s yearly numbers are approximately under $17 million from YouTube alone, making around $16.8 million.

IN MUSIC BEWS, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy are dropping a joint project reportedly called Better Than You. According to HipHop-N-More, it’ll be released on March 4 with Interscope/Atlantic Records. Check out DaBaby and NBA Youngboy’s latest collab on “Neighborhood Superstar.”

Of course, YoungBoy likely doesn’t see all of that money — since he’s signed to Atlantic Records through his own Never Broke Again imprint, the label likely gets a strong percentage. But this does mean that he’s pocketing way more than many other artists from YouTube, proving that his approach worked wonders with this platform.