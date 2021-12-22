NBA YoungBoy Reacts To Trolls Criticizing His New Makeup Obsession: 'Stop Liking Me' [Photo]

NBA YoungBoy has finally address critics of his new makeup obsession.

via: AceShowbiz

Rapper NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) has responded to people who criticized him for expressing himself by wearing makeup. Having received negative comments he has been receiving after he showed off his “goth” look, the “Valuable Pain” spitter urged people to “stop liking” him.

On Tuesday, December 21, DJ Akademiks made use of his Instagram account to share a screenshot that allegedly saw the 22-year-old rapper addressing the criticism. “Tell them stop liking me,” the “Bandit” artist reportedly wrote. “I don’t give a f**k I got what I came in for. And if you never liked me why it matter [sic] [sad face emoji].”

In the caption, Akademiks wrote, “Youngboy don’t care if y’all judge him for his face paint.” Upon learning YoungBoy’s alleged message, many social media users poured their thoughts in the comment section.

“So young boy emo?” one person asked. In the meantime, another Instagram user wondered whether YoungBoy will make his “goth” look regular, writing, “So is this gonna be a regular thing orrr????”

Someone else believed that “prison [has] changed him.” A separate person defended YoungBoy as saying, “They only hate bc they have less, it’s the only way for them to cope being nothing.”

YoungBoy has been showing off his face-painted looks after his prison release in October. “I like painting my face, putting makeup on,” so the hip-hop artist claimed during an interview with Akademiks.

“I like to look in the mirror and see everything black … like my eyes. That’s one hundred percent real! That’s me being myself,” YoungBoy said of his music video for new single “Black Ball”, in which he dons black lipstick and eye makeup and has the words “Rock” and “Peace” written on his cheeks. “I feel comfortable that way,” the hip-hop star explained further. “That’s some s**t from MAC [Cosmetics] I made my engineer go buy. It give [sic] me like the goth feeling, like rockstars.”

In any case, the 22-year-old rapper, who is regarded as one of the biggest talents of the current generation of rappers, looks like he is re-inventing his style. Based on the kind of year he has had, particularly with his arrests and jail time, it is obvious why he might be seeking an escape and using face paint to do so, others fans have pointed out.